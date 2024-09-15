Drowsy driving: Tips to manage fatigue to avoid road accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t drive if you are sleepy.

In Cebu, multiple accidents were reported recently involving drivers who fall asleep at the wheel while driving. And in most cases, these accidents result to the loss of lives.

Last September 10, Randy Arquillano, 60, died after the vehicle that he was riding figured in an accident while traversing the road in Brgy. Curva in Medellin tow in northern Cebu.

Police investigation showed that the driver, Ulysses Mangubat Jr., 43, fell asleep and hit another vehicle that was parked along the road.

The vehicle swerved to the right and hit a parked vehicle that was driven by Aljun Amang, 27.

Both drivers sustained serious physical injuries from the impact of the collision. Arquillano died before reaching the hospital.

Mangubat was arrested by the police but was released on September 12 after he reached a settlement with Arquillano’s family.

This is just an example of what happens when drivers fall asleep at the wheel while driving.

But these accidents can be avoided if the drivers are well rested and ready to hit the road, especially at night.

According to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the risks that are associated with fatigue, particularly during long rides, include:

Slowed reaction times

Compromised judging and decision-making abilities

Loss of focus

Greater risk of falling asleep

Likelihood of drifting out of lane

Likelihood of missing road signs and signals

Risk of rear-end collisions

Prone to developing road rage

LTO said that motorists risk their safety if they drive while drowsy or exhausted.

In addition, they also risk getting caught by traffic enforcers and paying the hefty fines for their traffic violations.

No matter how accustomed a motorist is with long drives, taking precautionary measures is very vital to ensure safety while on the road, the national government agency said.

Here are some tips on how to maintain alertness and reduce the risk of road accidents:

Make regular rest stops

One of most effective ways to combat the effects of fatigue is to take stops periodically. Drivers are advised to take a break every two hours or every 100 miles.

Motorists can utilize these breaks to stretch, take a walk, and refresh their mind to prepare for the journey ahead.

Keep yourself hydrated

Hydration is important to stay focused and alert while driving. It would be best to consume plenty of water to help your body maintain its best condition.

Healthy snacks like fruits and light meals are also recommended. Heavy meals, on the other hand, could cause a feeling of sluggishness. Sugary foods are also advised against as this can cause a sudden drop in energy levels and drowsiness.

Keep yourself entertained

When taking long drives, drivers are advised to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks that can keep their mind engaged. The journey can be made enjoyable by choosing a content that interests the driver.

However, it is critical that the content does not turn into a distraction that can affect the driver’s focus on the road.

Prioritize proper rest

Make sure to get the right amount of sleep before and during the trip to avoid feeling exhausted while driving.

It is recommended to get 7-8 hours of sleep the night before. If not, share the responsibility of driving with a companion. Drivers can take frequent breaks to take a nap for at least 20 minutes.

Here are additional tips on how to manage fatigue:

Prepare yourself physically and mentally for the drive. Avoid driving late at night if possible. Maintain a good posture while driving. Have a cup of caffeinated drink to boost your alertness. Travel with a companion if possible. Limit distractions such as eating, grooming, or using your phone.

Whether one is driving in an urban or rural area, it is paramount to remain focused on the road. Accidents can occur in a blink of an eye and cause irreparable damage.

Following these tips will help ensure the safety not just the driver, but also of his passengers.



Being a responsible driver is an essential step in preventing the loss of lives due to tragic road accidents, thus motorists must learn to manage their fatigue and keep themselves alert behind the wheel at all times.

