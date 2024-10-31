Boxing: Mama stunned by controversial split decision in Puerto Rico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jayson “Smasher” Mama was left devastated in his locker room, shedding tears after a contentious split decision granted hometown favorite Juan Carlos Camacho the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) flyweight title.

The bout, held in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on October 30 (October 31 Manila Time), has ignited controversy across the boxing community, with many questioning the outcome.

Mama, who entered the ring confident and prepared, strongly believed he had outperformed his opponent.

The Filipino fighter floored Camacho twice during the fierce 10-round battle, a performance he felt secured his victory. The bout was part of the WBO’s annual convention in Puerto Rico, adding significance to an already high-stakes night.

In a rare split among the judges, only one, Filipino judge Aquil Tamano, scored in favor of Mama with a decisive 96-92.

However, judges Francis Jackson and Charlie Ruiz both leaned toward Camacho, scoring the fight 95-93 and 96-92, respectively, in the Puerto Rican’s favor.

Mama downs Camacho in 3rd, 9th

The fight’s turning points began in the third round when Mama’s powerful right hand drove Camacho into the ropes. As Camacho’s gloves touched the canvas, the referee ruled it a knockdown, momentarily shifting the momentum.

Mama expertly used his jabs to control the distance, while Camacho, now fighting from behind, pressed forward, seeking redemption in every exchange.

Though Camacho delivered his own moments with hooks to Mama’s head and body, Mama’s defense was largely on point, absorbing and deflecting the pressure. At times pinned against the ropes, the Filipino held his ground, showing composure in the face of Camacho’s aggression.

In the ninth round, Mama landed a precise counter right hook, sending Camacho to the canvas again in a decisive moment that appeared to solidify his edge.

After the final bell, Mama knelt in his corner, praying in quiet anticipation of the victory he felt was his. The announcement, however, came as a shock: Camacho was declared the winner, drawing gasps from Mama’s corner.

The result marked Mama’s second professional defeat, bringing his record to 20 wins with 10 KOs and 2 losses, while Camacho’s record improved to 18 wins, with 8 KOs with 1 defeat.

