VBG’s Tagacanao, Balunan break into world boxing rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two of Cebu’s brightest boxing prospects, Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao, have made their mark on the international stage, breaking into the top 15 of the world rankings.

Both fighters, under the guidance of veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor of the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG), are now ranked in three of the four major boxing organizations, signaling their rise in the sport.

Christian Balunan, 24, who hails from Consolacion, Cebu has recently secured the No. 12 spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 14 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight division rankings.

Balunan, who boasts an undefeated record of 11 wins with 7 knockouts, is the former WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion and is quickly becoming a force in his division.

His most recent victory came against fellow Filipino Dexter Alimento (13-14, 9 KOs), whom he defeated by technical knockout last July 27 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

This win extended Balunan’s knockout streak to three consecutive fights, including a notable TKO victory over Thailand’s Aditep Maungchaoren in November to claim the WBO Asia Pacific Youth title.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Reymart Tagacanao, from Carcar City in southern Cebu, has earned his place as the No. 15 contender in the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight division.

Like Balunan, Tagacanao remains unbeaten, with a record of 9 wins, 7 by knockout, and has built his reputation through a series of acid tests against more experienced opponents.

In July 2023, Tagacanao showcased his skills by defeating former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano via unanimous decision in Tagbilaran City. He continued to face tougher opposition, knocking out Jason Mopon in the eighth round, also in Tagbilaran City, further solidifying his potential as a future title contender.

Tagacanao kicked off 2024 with a bang, delivering a sixth-round TKO against Indonesian veteran Hamson Lamandau in March. His most recent bout saw him earn a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Renoel Pael (23-16-1, 12 KOs), the most experienced opponent of his career, in another dominant performance in Tagbilaran City.

