PRESYO MERKADO: Prices of flowers for Kalag-Kalag in Carbon market
By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 01,2024 - 07:30 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds are expected to hit cemeteries today, Friday (November 1) in observance of All Saints’ Day.
For those who need to buy flowers before visiting their departed loves, below is the list of prices of flowers being sold in Carbon Public Market.
- Malaysian mums – P250-300 per bundle
- Golden – P230 per bundle
- Paradise -P50 per bundle
- Taiwan – P250 per bundle
- Initlog – P300-350 per bundle
- White wonder -P300-350 per bundle
- Babys breath – P50-100 per bundle
- Chrysanthemum -P230 per bundle
- Orchids – P200 / piece
- Lilac – P100-140 per bundle
- BSU – P250 per bundle
- Yellow feather – P50 per bundle
- Initlog – P30o per bundle
