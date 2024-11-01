CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguar Cubs seize top spot of team standings in thrilling win over UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs is now the No. 1 team in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament after narrowly defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on Thursday, October 31, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win put USJ-R on top with a 7-1 record, while UC dropped to 6-2, remaining a strong contender for the Final Four.

The game saw eight lead changes and five ties, with USJ-R leading by eight with three minutes left in the final quarter.

UC attempted a spirited comeback, led by Burj Gabriel Lapu-os and Stephen Pagalan, who initiated a 7-0 run in the closing minutes.

Pagalan nailed a corner triple to bring UC within one point, 48-49, with 1:03 left.

Both teams missed crucial game-closing shots, with UC narrowly failing to secure victory after missing two potential game-winners from Kyle Francis Bayog and Jehu Syx Romanos in the final 10 seconds, sealing their heartbreaking defeat.

Kyle Matthew Barrieta led USJ-R with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Clark Candia added 11 points along with four rebounds, four steals, and one assist.

Team captain Jan Vince Oringo contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

For UC, team captain Jake Lordwin Yong scored a game-high 14 points, six rebounds, and six steals in their loss.

