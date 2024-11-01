Albay: Its pet cemetery opens its doors anew for fur parents

DARAGA, Albay – A year after the death of her beloved Shih Tzu, fur mom Grace Joy Toledo, still has not gotten over her grief.

“I knew the day would come when she would say goodbye. The telltale signs were there, but even when you brace yourself for the worst, it doesn’t make the loss any easier to bear,” she said in the vernacular.

For 17 years, Winter, her very first fur baby, had been her trusted ally. She recalled that in her younger years, whenever her parents scolded her, her best friend would defiantly bark at them to protect her.

She was also there for all of her life’s many firsts.

“Winter was by my side at every graduation and important event in my life since high school, the one who came with me to Manila when I started working, and the dog who slept in my bed when I injured my knee. She was always my constant, patiently listening to my rants when no one else seemed to care,” she said wistfully.

While her lap dog’s graying fur, cloudy eyes, and slow gait were indicative of her advancing age, Toledo said their strong emotional bond made it easy for her to dismiss the thought of her pet’s eventual loss.

When the dreaded moment came, Winter’s death left a gaping hole in her heart.

“There is never a day that goes by when I don’t miss her. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten,” she said.

Keeping the memory alive

On July 5, 2023, Toledo finally laid Winter to rest in the “Garden of Remembrance,” the first pet cemetery in the province located at the famed ecotourism destination, FarmPlate, in Barangay Gabawan, Daraga town.

Home to departed cats and dogs, this 260-square-meter burial ground is situated just behind the country’s smallest chapel.

The sanctuary was established in 2021 after Kristine Llaguno, daughter of the owner of FarmPlate, posted a photo of her loyal dog Liki’s burial.

Following the post, many people began inquiring about burying their own pets there, prompting the decision to create the pet cemetery.

For Toledo, choosing FarmPlate’s pet cemetery as Winter’s final sanctuary was a way to come to terms with her death.

“I just wanted to find a place where I could grieve, reflect, and honor her memory,” the 32-year-old banker from Legazpi City said. “Winter was not just a pet; she was family.”

Ancient Filipino tradition

Anthropologist Nestor Castro said the practice of burying departed animal companions in pet cemeteries is an “ancient Filipino tradition.”

Castro said archaeological evidence suggests that ancient Filipinos buried their deceased dogs near human grave sites. One notable site is in Sta. Ana, Manila, dating back 600 to 900 years ago, where the remains of five dogs were found interred.

“Unfortunately, this practice of having pet ‘cemeteries’ has been lost due to several factors. With the introduction of Christianity, only humans were deemed to have souls and therefore worthy of proper burial rites,” he said.

He added that the absence of designated pet burial grounds, whether public or private, also led many Filipinos to simply bury their beloved pets in their backyards or beneath their gardens.

But with the increasing demand for pet cemeteries, Castro is hopeful that this will usher in the “revival” of this ancient tradition.

He said this trend is a testament to the human-animal bond that has become a hallmark of the Filipino way of life.

Coping with grief and loss

As Filipinos flock to the cemeteries for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, this little patch of land in Daraga will once again open its gates to fur parents to light candles, lay flowers, and hold vigil for their dearly departed pets.

“Burying Winter in a pet cemetery was very important for my healing and well-being,” Toledo shared.

Studies show that the grief experienced from losing a pet can be as devastating as that of losing a person.

Grieving pet owners, however, often face what scholars refer to as “disenfranchised grief” – a form of grief that is not socially acknowledged or valued due to society’s tendency to downplay the trauma of pet loss.

“The Garden of Remembrance is my sanctuary because it is a place where I can visit Winter’s grave and find comfort from other fur parents who have experienced the same loss,” Toledo said.

In an age where the humdrum of everyday life can easily dull the senses, FarmPlate’s pet cemetery offers a site for ritual and memorialization, allowing pet owners to keep connections with their furry companions who once walked beside them. (With a report from Connie Calipay/PNA)

