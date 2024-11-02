Rama dismisses son’s council nomination: ‘We’re not opportunists’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Mayor Michael Rama said he was not interested in the recent nomination of his son, Lawyer Mikel Francisco Rama, to the City Council, as he believed his son should earn any seat based on his own merits.

He said he wanted his son to “run and win” based on his own achievements, not because of family connections.

READ MORE:

Rama to file case against Raymond Garcia for ‘usurpation’

Comelec reviews Vico Sotto’s letter vs rival, findings out next week

“I want him to run and win. Dili kay mosulod siya (Not that he can enter) because of my name,” Michael Rama said during his recent press conference.

He clarified that the nomination did not come from him.

“Dili mi (We’re not) opportunists,” he added.

Mikel, who filed his Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 City Council race earlier this month, kept his response brief, saying, “We will cross the bridge if there’s a bridge.”

Despite Mike’s stance, Mikel’s nomination has received support from the City Council’s opposition bloc. Minority Leader Councilor Nestor Archival said he supported Mikel’s qualifications for the role.

“The council, led by the majority floor leader, supports him, and I’m fine with that. They trust his capabilities, and we don’t have an alternative candidate,” Archival said.

He also added that Mikel’s background as a lawyer should serve the council well.

Moreover, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, also a member of the opposition, said she supported Mikel’s nomination.

The nomination, presented by Councilor Philip Zafra during an October 23 privilege speech, followed recent changes in city leadership.

Hontiveros had been sworn in as vice mayor on October 11 by Barangay Captain Ana Tabal of Barangay Tabunan after Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia assumed the mayoralty.

This chain of events began with the dismissal of Michael Rama by the Ombudsman due to nepotism charges, a ruling that removed him from office and barred him from future government service.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP