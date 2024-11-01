Kalag-Kalag 2024: Live updates

Here are the latest updates on the celebration of Kalag-Kalag 2024 (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) in Cebu.

CEBU SOUTH BUS TERMINAL STATUS

Traveler numbers continue to rise at the Cebu South Bus Terminal this Friday, November 1, as people head home this Kalag-Kalag season to celebrate with their families in the province.

WHAT NOT TO BRING AT SOUTH BUS TERMINAL

Security personnel of the Cebu South Bus Terminal remind commuters not to bring butane and cite some restrictions and what to do if you bring a pet when traveling to the south by bus.

This is as people heading south for the long weekend and Kalag-Kalag start to arrive at the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

PRESYO MERKADO: Prices of flowers for Kalag-Kalag in Carbon market

Hundreds are expected to hit cemeteries today, Friday (November 1) in observance of All Saints’ Day.

For those who need to buy flowers before visiting their departed loves, below is the list of prices of flowers being sold in Carbon Public Market.

Kalag-Kalag 2024: Traffic rerouting for Cebu City cemeteries set

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has announced traffic rerouting schemes in several public and private cemeteries starting October 28, in anticipation of the influx of visitors during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

According to CCTO Assistant Operations Head Jounald Bautista, major cemeteries that traditionally see more visitors will be affected. These include Queen City Memorial Garden, Carreta Catholic Cemetery, Doña Pepang Cemetery, Cebu Veterans Memorial Park, Cebu Memorial Park (CEMPark), and public cemeteries in Talamban, Calamba, Cabantan, and Poblacion Pardo.

Kalag-Kalag: Fair weather expected in Cebu, CV this long weekend

The public is advised to bring umbrellas and stay hydrated, especially those, who will be visiting their departed loved ones for the upcoming Kalag-Kalag this weekend.

The state weather bureau in Mactan forecasted that Cebu, and the rest of Central Visayas, would generally have fair weather beginning Thursday, October 31 and until November 3.

