‘Kalag-Kalag’ observance: Thousands flock to Cebu City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City came alive with solemn gatherings and heartfelt commemorations on November 1 as thousands observed “Kalag-Kalag,” the Filipino tradition of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

In Cebu’s two largest cemeteries, Carreta Public Cemetery and Calamba Cemetery, families and friends came together to pay tribute to departed loved ones.

Authorities recorded that by 5 p.m., Carreta Public Cemetery had around 2,000 to 3,000 visitors, while Calamba Cemetery saw an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people.

Police Lieutenant Christian Darcy Fat, deputy commander of Police Station 6 and head of security at Calamba Cemetery, reminded families to keep a close eye on young children, especially those under eight, due to the high risk of wandering off in the crowded cemeteries.

Earlier on Friday, two children under five briefly went missing but were quickly reunited with their families within 10 minutes with the help of on-site police officers.

Kalag-Kalag, or “Araw ng mga Kaluluwa” (Day of Souls), is a time-honored Filipino tradition where families come together to remember and celebrate those who have passed on.

Across Cebu, families engaged in activities such as cleaning graves, lighting candles, offering flowers, and sharing prayers. For many, it is a spiritual time believed to bring loved ones’ spirits close, fostering a deep sense of connection across generations.

However, for families unable to visit the graves of their departed loved ones, especially those whose remains were interred long ago, both cemeteries offered a place of communal reverence at the large crucifix in the center of the cemetery grounds.

Alongside these personal memorials, this year’s Kalag-Kalag observance saw local human rights groups, including Hustisya Cebu, Rise Up Life and Rights Cebu, and Karapatan Central Visayas, gathering at Carreta Cemetery.

Leaders, survivors, and families of victims affected by the controversial war on drugs held a vigil to honor individuals who lost their lives or were affected by acts of violence linked to the campaign.

In an interview, Dyan Gumanao, vice-chairperson of Hustisya Cebu, explained that the event aimed to serve a dual purpose, primarily to hold former President Rodrigo Duterte and his associates accountable for human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

“Pagpanubag ni Duterte ug sa iyang mga kauban sa gubat batok sa katawhan may kalabotan sa extra-judicial killings (EJK).”

The victims remembered were from Central Visayas.

As night descended, the cemeteries became illuminated by a sea of candlelight, casting a glow of remembrance and hope. Kalag-Kalag has become a celebration of family and memory, as well as a platform for advocacy, highlighting the Cebuano families’ ongoing desire for peace and accountability.

The tradition bridges the personal with the communal, reminding all who gathered that love, justice, and memory endure through time and togetherness.

