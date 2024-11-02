Marcos: Nov. 4 is national day of mourning for Kristine’s victims

MANILA, Philippines — Nov. 4, Monday, has been declared by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as a national day of mourning for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The declaration made by Marcos through Proclamation No. 728 dated October 30, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“The onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine caused the loss of lives and destruction of property, including immense damage to agriculture and critical infrastructures and lifelines, as well as the disruption of the means of livelihood and the normal way life of the people,” Marcos said in the proclamation.

“The nation deeply mourns this tragic loss and joins the families and loved ones of our departed brothers and sisters in this moment of immense sorrow,” he added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s tally on Saturday, Nov. 2, logged 146 deaths, 91 injuries, and 19 persons missing, with 8,534,215 individuals affected by the storm.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Oct. 31, estimated P4.85-billion rice, high-value crops, and infrastructure were damaged by Kristine.

