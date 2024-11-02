Duterte’s statements at Senate probe angers ‘Tokhang’ victims kin

MANILA, Philippines — Families of the victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) strongly reacted to the appearance of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Senate hearing investigating the EJKs.

During Monday’s Senate blue ribbon subcommittee hearing, Duterte admitted that there were many “mistakes” and “maybe there were a lot of crimes” during the conduct of his “Oplan Tokhang.”

“Don’t question my policies because I offer no apologies, no excuses. I did what I had to do, and whether you believe it or not, I did it for my country,” said Duterte, despite what he said earlier about those kinds of “mistakes”.

READ MORE:

Duterte at Senate drug war probe: I offer no apologies, no excuses

Wounds still fresh for families of ‘Tokhang’ victims

Such unrepentant remarks put salt in the wounds of the EJK victims who visited their slain loved ones at Dambana ng Paghilom (Shrine of Healing) at La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City.

The shrine-cum-columbarium was built in remembrance of the victims of the drug war, which resulted in as many as 30,000 deaths, according to human rights watchdogs and the International Criminal Court itself which is investigating Duterte for complaints of crimes against humanity.

Cursing him repeatedly

Reynaldo was 42 years old when he was killed by suspects riding in tandem in Delpan, Manila, on Joralyn’s birthday in July 2016, leaving behind his 11 children.

“I was cursing at him repeatedly while watching,” Joralyn further said. “Even Senator Risa called him out because his manner of speaking was not good.”

Jecel Pepito, 22, also slammed Duterte for being disrespectful during the hearing.

“We all know Duterte’s attitude; even when he was the president, he was always cursing. He has no respect,” Pepito told INQUIRER.net in an interview on Nov. 1.

Marlon and Maximo, who were Jecel’s father and uncle, respectively, died during a police operation in January 2017. She said her father was a victim of mistaken identity, while her uncle was simply trying to pacify the situation during the raid, which was also witnessed by one of her brothers.

READ MORE:

Daughter recounts slain dad’s ordeal due to mistaken identity in tokhang

PRO-7 reports 1% drop in CV’s crime rate for Jan to May 2024

Remembering EJK victims

Mad, incensed by Duterte

“I was mad. He is the one who committed sins yet he has the guts to act like that,” Jecel said of Duterte. “I hope Duterte pays for his sins.”

Joel Ejorcadas, whose brother was killed during a 2016 police operation in Navotas City, was also incensed by how Duterte conducted himself.

“He was very unprofessional and I could say that he has a mind of a demon,” Ejorcadas told INQUIRER.net on Friday, Nov. 1.

Indifference of plight of EJK victims

While thankful for the Senate probe, Ejorcadas lamented what he deemed as the indifference of other senators to the plight of EJK victims.

“For me, our only ally in the Senate is Senator Risa Hontiveros,” Ejorcadas pointed out.

Nevertheless, he said the recent developments gave him strength.

“During Duterte’s time, we had no ally,” he said. “We could count on no one, even the media that time was afraid when he was the president.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP