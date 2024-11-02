PH to host inaugural 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As a precursor to hosting the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced that the country will host the inaugural 2024 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Futsal Championships.

The tournament is set for November 16-21 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

This historic competition will welcome ASEAN futsal powerhouses such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar. These teams are expected to bring top-tier talent to the event, marking a significant milestone for women’s futsal in the region.

“This ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship is historic, as it’s the first of its kind for the region and will be the first international tournament under our new administration,” said PFF President John Gutierrez.

Futsal World Cup

FIFA recently announced the Philippines as the official host of the first-ever 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, which will take place in Manila.

“With awareness and participation in women’s football at an all-time high, we are committed to building on the achievements of the Filipinas in recent years,” Gutierrez said.

“As futsal continues to grow, hosting the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship is an exciting step forward, setting the stage for our World Cup hosting next year,” he added.

The PFF has expressed confidence in the Philippines’ potential at the 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships, citing positive developments in the continuing women’s futsal program that started in the COVID-19 pandemic, with support from the Henry Moran Foundation, which helped establish the country’s training pool in Laguna.

However, the No. 59-ranked Philippines will face a challenging field, going up against higher-ranked opponents, including world No. 6 Thailand, No. 11 Vietnam, and No. 37 Indonesia.

The official roster of the Philippine team, led by seasoned Dutch coach Vic Hermans, will be announced soon.

