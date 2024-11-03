Pres. Marcos signs laws creating new court branches across PH

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law 11 measures creating additional court branches across the country.

Copies of the new laws were released by Malacañang on Sunday.

Republic Act (RA) 12044 provides for the establishment of 12 additional regional trial court (RTC) branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to be located in Los Baños and Cabuyao, Laguna.

The same law provides for the creation of a Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in Cabuyao.

RA 12045 will create two additional RTC branches and two MTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region to be stationed in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Marcos also signed RA 12046, which will create 10 additional RTC branches and eight MTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to be stationed in Antipolo City, Rizal.

RA 12047 will establish two additional RTC branches in the Eleventh Judicial Region in Samal City and Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

Also signed were RA 12048, which seeks to create four trial court branches and four MTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region to be located in Ormoc City, Leyte; RA 12049 for two RTC branches in the Twelfth Judicial Region to be based in Tubod, Lanao del Norte; RA 12050 for an additional MTC branch in the Tenth Judicial Region in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; and RA 12051 for two MTC branches in the Sixth Judicial Region in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

RA 12052 provides for the establishment of three new trial court branches and two Metropolitan Trial Court branches in the National Capital Region to be stationed in Navotas City; RA 12053 for three MTC branches in the First Judicial Region to be stationed in San Carlos City, Pangasinan; and RA 12054 for two additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to be based in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

Also released to the media were copies of RA 12056, an act upgrading the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, Basilan into a Level III Hospital to be known as the Basilan Medical Center, and RA 12061 which establishes a Multi-species Marine Hatchery in the Tabina town in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

A Level III hospital must have, among others, teaching and training functions, intensive care unit, dialysis clinic, and physical rehabilitation unit.

