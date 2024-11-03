BI nabs 13 Chinese nationals for illegal mining

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested 13 Chinese nationals on October 30 for illegal mining in Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, the agency said on Sunday.

The BI said the Chinese nationals were discovered in two mining sites on Homonhon Island.

“Reports show that 11 of the arrested individuals held working visas but were found working for a different company, a violation of their visa conditions. One individual held a retiree’s visa, while another was identified as an overstaying alien,” the BI’s statement read.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the need for strict enforcement of immigration laws, especially in areas targeted by the recent operation.

“Illegal employment undermines local laws and communities. We are committed to monitoring and addressing cases like these to protect our borders and environment,” Viado’s statement read.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) will retain physical custody of the arrested individuals, while the BI proceeds with filing deportation cases against the foreign offenders.

Earlier this year, Homonhon Island residents raised concerns about the environmental impact of ongoing mining operations in the area.

The local government defended mining operations, saying mining activities have benefitted the government and residents.

