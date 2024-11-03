Mt. Kanlaon spews ash on Sunday

BACOLOD CITY — Mt. Kanlaon emitted ash on Sunday afternoon, November 3.

Mari-Andylene Quintia, resident volcanologist at the Mt. Kanlaon Observatory, said the “ashing” event was observed at 4:36 p.m. and they had not received reports of ash fall in residential areas yet.

“It is not an eruption event. Our concern is the ash fall,” Quintia added.

ALSO READ:

Mt. Kanlaon seismic activity intensifies, Phivolcs warns of possible eruption

Phivolcs warns of possible ‘eruptive unrest’ over Kanlao

P68M in crops, fisheries ruined by Mt. Kanlaon eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said no detectable seismic or infrasound signals were recorded.

“The events generated gray plumes that rose 300 meters above the crater before drifting southwest, as recorded by the Canlaon City Observation station IP Camera,” it added.

Phivolcs recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes at Mt. Kanlaon and six ashing events from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. of Sunday.

Kanlaon also emitted 4,171 tons of sulfur dioxide on Saturday.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 1 (increased unrest) and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions could occur, Phivolcs warned.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP