Marce has no direct effect in Cebu, says Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will have generally fair weather for the next five days or until Friday, November 8.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station in Mactan, told CDN Digital on Monday that chances of isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms would also be expected.

Eclarino said that the Tropical Storm Marce would not have any direct impact on the region and Cebu.

“Wala siyay direct effect sa Central Visayas,” he said.

(It does not have any direct impact in Central Visayas.)

Tropical Storm Marce was last located 775 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with a maximum wind of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness up to 90 km/h. Its movement is West Northwestward at 35 km/h, according to Pagasa’s 11 a.m. weather bulletin.

According to the state weather bureau’s forecast, TS Marce will landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or mainland northern Cagayan on Thursday evening or Friday early morning.

Moreover, based on their regional weather outlook, Cebu will have an average temperature of 26 to 32 degrees celsius until Friday.

Coastal conditions are slight to moderate and wind conditions are light to moderate.

