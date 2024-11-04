Lapu-Lapu: Lot ‘dispute’ worries Abuno school, barangay officials

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tensions are felt by parents and school officials of the Abuno Elementary School after several persons disputed the ownership of the lot where the school was situated.

Barangay Captain Bonifacio Ompad of Pajac said that the confusion and the fear of what will happen to the school had caused at least three students to transfer to other schools already.

Ompad said that one of the claimants of the lot even padlocked the school gates last Friday, November 1, and even locked in the security guard who was inside the school’s premises.

A certain Noel Cosep allegedly padlocked the gates.

Cosep and seven others claimed they were the owners of the lot where the school stood.

On Sunday, barangay officials found out that the padlock was already removed.

Ompad said that he did not know who removed the padlock.

“Back to normal na ta, naka-eskwela ra man ang mga bata,” Ompad said.

(We are back to normal, the students can attend school.)

3 more claim school lot property

Despite the back to normal situation, the school’s principal said she was still worried that the tension might happen again.

This is after three more people appeared at the school and also claimed ownership of the lot.

“Naay tulo ka mga tawo, mga pangatungan na pod, ni-claim nga ila ang yuta,” he added.

(There were three more people, who showed up and claimed that they owned the lot.)

Due to this, Ompad said that he already deployed three to four barangay tanods per shifting to secure the area.

He also coordinated with the police and requested them to conduct roving every now and then.

School lot donated to city in 1960s

Earlier, the legal officer of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Lapu-Lapu City showed a document of deed of donation of the lot to the city.

The lot was donated since 1960s.

“Ang akoa lang nga di mabalda ang pagtungha sa mga estudyante kay importante kaayo ang edukasyon. Ako mismo diha ko ni-graduate pag-elementary nako,” Ompad said.

(What I am only concerned is that the schooling of the students would not be disrupted because education is important. I, myself, I graduated from that elementary school.)

Although Ompad respected their rights, however, he urged the claimants to resolve this in the proper venue and wait for the decision of the court.

“Ang city andam man mobayad ba basta naa la’y desisyon sa korte,” he said.

(The city is ready to pay if there is just a court decision.)

