Butanding spotted in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A juvenile whale shark, locally known as butanding, was spotted in the waters of Brgy. Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, November 2.

Netizen Joemar Palis took a photo and recorded a short video of the whale shark as it was swimming near the surface for everyone to see.

“Baby Butanding in lapu-lapu city punta-engano unexpected… Team z,” Palis captioned his post.

Palis said that he was on a speedboat, together with his friends, when they saw the whale shark.

In the comment section of his post, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism officer Garry Lao called for the preservation and conservation of the natural wonders and the different sea creatures that are found in their city.

Lao said that local and foreign tourists should help protect these natural wonders that are “gifts from heaven.”

“Lapulapu is more than just a stunning beaches and picturesque islets. Ang Kahitas-an maoy naghatag nga kinahanglan panalipdan ang atong kina-iyahan ug kadagatan for both local and tourists alike nga mo-dayon sa Lapulapu,” Lao said.

Aside from whale sharks, big sea turtles and sardines were also spotted in the waters of Lapu-Lapu City and these sea creatures are now being monitored by the city government.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, made sure to personally experience the sardine run during a dive last May 5, 2024.

