PCAP: Trojans defend southern division title, eyes overall crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans secured their place in Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) history by defending their southern division title in the SGM Wesley So Cup, following a dominant weekend performance.

The Trojans, who set a franchise record with an undefeated 22-0 run in the elimination rounds, triumphed over the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the southern division finals.

Winning both sets, 16.5-4.5 and 14.5-6.5, the Trojans claimed their second consecutive southern division crown and earned a spot in the PCAP grand finals.

In the opening set, Russian Grandmaster (GM) Alexsey Sorokin, who led the team to a semifinal victory over the Davao Chess Eagles, drew against International Master (IM) Ronald Dableo in the blitz round on board one.

The Trojans clinched the blitz round, 4.5-2.5, thanks to victories by Kylen Mordido, IM Joel Pimentel, and Virgen Gil Ruaya over Coellier Graspela and Paul Baroga.

Trojans dominate

In the rapid round, GM Sorokin defeated GM Darwin Laylo, who replaced Dableo on board one.

GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. also overcame IM Barlo Nadera, with further victories from IM Pimentel and Diego Abraham Capariño against Marco Balane and Baroga. The Trojans dominated the rapid round, ending with a commanding 12-2 score.

In the second set, GM Sorokin repeated his strong performance, drawing and winning against IM Dableo and GM Laylo on board one. The Trojans took the blitz round, 4.5-2.5, and sealed the rapid round with a decisive 10-4 margin, aided by critical wins from IM Yap and IM Pimentel over Ronald Llavanes and Baroga.

The Trojans now turn their attention to the grand finals, where they will face the Manila Load Manna Knights on Wednesday, November 6.

The match will be streamed live on PCAP’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Camarines Soaring Eagles will compete against the San Juan Predators in the battle for third place.

