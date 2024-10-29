Toledo Trojans set franchise record with undefeated PCAP run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans etched a historic feat as they wrapped up the elimination round of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup with an unblemished record, securing their final win on Monday night, October 28.

The Trojans closed out their record-setting feat with a commanding 15-6 victory against the Mindoro Tamaraws in a match that was originally scheduled last week but was moved to Monday due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

With this win, the Trojans are the only team to complete the conference undefeated, ending with a perfect 22-0 record at the top of the Southern Division standings.

The closest team trailing the Trojans is the Camarines Soaring Eagles with their 15-7 slate followed by former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, with a 13-9 card.

PCAP Northern Division

In the northern division, the San Juan Predators topped the team standings with a 19-3 slate tied with last year’s champion, the Pasig City King Pirates.

The Trojans’ success against Mindoro was marked by an impressive 7-0 sweep in the blitz round, led by Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., who dominated board one, defeating Ryan Agbunag.

In the rapid round, the Tamaraws put up more of a challenge, claiming three of the seven matches, but the Trojans still secured the round, 8-6, as each match earn them two points apiece.

GM Antonio continued his strong play by besting Agbunag once again in the rapid round, while Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Angelo Young, and Virgen Gil Ruaya clinched wins over Cyllize Kaessa Merilles, Cesar Cunanan, and Julius Joseph De Ramos, respectively.

The Trojans now face the Pasig City Grassroots Knights on Tuesday, October 29, as they continue their quest for the conference title. They are determined to go all the way after narrowly missing the crown last year against the eventual champions, the Pasig City King Pirates.

