Malilay sisters to compete in Youth World Cup Jiu-Jitsu in Greece

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Malilay sisters will test their mettle against the best female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes in the upcoming Ju-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU)-Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) Youth World Cup slated from October 28 to November 4 in Heraklion, Greece.

Eliecha and Ellise Malilay of Cebu will wave the Philippine flag anew as they compete in their respective weight categories in the Youth World Cup. Eliecha will vie in the under-21 category’s 45-kilogram division.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Ellise, will compete in the under-18 44 kgs division.

The Malilay sisters, who are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have proven that they got what it takes to bring the coveted gold medal in the world stage after winning the world titles in the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2022.

In addition to their achievements, they’ve racked up international gold medal and podium finishes in the last two years, making them the most formidable Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes outside of the Philippines.

This time, they will compete against some of the world’s best. Ellise will compete against UAE, Kazakhstan, Korea, Brazil, and France’s best BJJ athletes in her division.

Meanwhile, Eliecha will compete against UAE, Colobia, Uzbekistan, and Italy athletes in her division.

Just last month, they clinch podium finishes in the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championships 2024. Eliecha won the silver medal and Ellise for bronze medal.

