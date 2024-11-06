Pam Baricuatro to Gwen Garcia: ‘She should be the one to fear me’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Nothing to be fearful about. Dapat siya ang mahadlok nako, dili ako ang mahadlok niya.”

(Nothing to be fearful about. She should be the one who would fear me, it should not be me who would fear her.)

Those were the words of gubernatorial aspirant Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro when asked for her thoughts on running against Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who is seeking reelection for the upcoming 2025 elections.

Baricuatro said in a news forum on Tuesday that there was nothing to be afraid of Garcia unless she did anything wrong.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of if you have not done anything wrong and your conscience is clear and what you want to do is a passion for public service. There’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

Baricuatro said that getting the support of the mayors in different cities and municipalities in Cebu would be “difficult” for her, noting that Garcia was in “control of the mayors.”

But she said that the elections was “not a political fight” since she was “not a politician.”

“I would rather have it as a social fight and I go to the people and ask for the help of the people. I want to be the [people’s governor] because it would be very difficult to be the mayors’ governor,” she added.

Last October, the Duranos pledged to support Baricuatro’s gubernatorial race.

After learning of the endorsement, Baricuatro said that she went to the Duranos to “personally thank” them for their support.

Aside from the Durano-led Bakud Party in Danao City, Baricuatro said that there were also other local political parties that expressed their interest in joining her candidacy but she chose not to disclose them yet.

Regardless, she found it “overwhelming” to see the support of the people in the different provinces in Cebu every time she visits their places for her foundation, Baricuatro said.

Baricuatro said that running against Garcia was “challenging” but she would be willing to “work hard.”

She will be running under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

