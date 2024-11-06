Cebu FC Academy: It’s rising stars gear up for bigger tourneys

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the year draws to a close, the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy’s young football teams are determined to carry their winning momentum into the final stretch of 2024.

The Academy’s rising stars have been making an impact across several tournaments in Cebu.

Last month, they secured top honors at the inaugural Rongcales Football Cup 2024, held on October 26-27 at their home field, the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

This victory is just one in a series of impressive performances, including a championship win at the 3rd Team Football Invitational Cup, a title at the 4th ERCO Samaritan Cup, and a podium finish at the 7’s Football Cebu Festival 2024.

These successes are a testament to the hard work and talent cultivated through CFC Academy’s comprehensive grassroots football program.

With these titles under their belt, Cebu FC Academy is now setting its sights on even bigger challenges.

Later this year, they will compete in their first international tournament—the prestigious SingaCup in Singapore this month.

In addition to this, they are preparing for key domestic tournaments, including the ongoing 24th Aboitiz Football Cup and the Pintaflores Football Festival in Negros.

“Our young athletes are driven by a strong desire to showcase their skills, teamwork, and determination,” said Arnie Pasinabo Jr., head coach of the U7 team.

“We are excited to see their growth and competitive spirit as they face more formidable challenges.”

Pasinabo, who guided the U7 team to victory at the inaugural Rongcales Football Cup, spoke proudly of his players, each of whom brought their own strength to the pitch.

The U7 champions were Clayton Abayon, Kiah Rongcales, Lucas Enad, Justine Detouche, Niño Parisian, Ozie Navaja, Tanny Saliba, along with standout performers Choco Javier (MVP), Noah Daclan (Best Defender), Bryce Nagapatan (Best Midfielder), and Mateo Chan (Best Goalkeeper).

In the U15 division, CFC Academy’s triumph at the Rongcales Cup also earned accolades for their key players, including Marq Dy (MVP), Rainer Watin (Best Goalkeeper), and Ben Flanders (Best Midfielder).

Despite the accolades, Pasinabo emphasized that the team’s success does not stem from a secret formula, but from the dedication and relentless work ethic of his players.

“Our success is the result of our kids’ commitment, focus, and the hard work they put into every game,” he explained. “There are no shortcuts to being number one; we earn it through consistent training, focus, and determination.”

Beyond the skills and achievements on the field, Pasinabo also instills important values in his players.

“I always remind my players to embrace teamwork, respect, and sportsmanship,” he said.

“In training, I emphasize the importance of communication, discipleship, and supporting each other both on and off the field.”

Having a winning mindset and a value-oriented team, Cebu FC Academy’s young booters could become one of the most exciting squads to watch in the coming years.

