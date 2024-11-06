Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo may end if Baricuatro gets elected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government’s flagship tourism programs, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, may not continue if Governor Gwendolyn Garcia loses the gubernatorial race to Cebuana philanthropist Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro.

On Tuesday, Baricuatro said she would “definitely not continue” Pasigarbo sa Sugbo or Suroy-Suroy Sugbo if elected governor.

“Definitely not. I will not going to continue that one (Pasigarbo sa Sugbo). Because anything garbo, for me, we have to look at the basic needs of the people of the province of Cebu. Daghan intawng nagkalisod. Nganong mag pasigarbo man una ta? We’ll put it in a later time if we need to have another festival like that,” Baricuatro said.

She added that Cebu already has the globally recognized Sinulog Festival, so there’s no need to create another festival like Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

“There has to be one Sinulog. We have to be in collaboration with the City of Cebu. After all, we are one Cebu island. Why would I create another festival?…It’s just duplicating it,” she said.

Baricuatro also expressed her intention to discontinue Garcia’s tourism program, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, saying that she has seen children suffer in the heat and hunger while waiting for the delegates’ buses to arrive.

“Ngano mang lisod-lisuron nato ang mga tawo sa probinsya para lang naay moabot nag mag Suroy-Suroy?” she said.

Although Baricuatro did not specify what alternative tourism programs she would establish, she said tourists could still explore the island without Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

She suggested that the “best Suroy-Suroy should be outside the country,” marketing Cebu as “a prime tourist destination” by involving ambassadors.

Baricuatro emphasized that her primary concern is the welfare of Cebu province and its people.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was first launched in 2008 as part of the provincial government’s founding anniversary, with its name derived from the Cebuano word ‘garbo,’ meaning pride, to celebrate Cebu’s rich culture. Meanwhile, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, which means “wander around Cebu,” was introduced in 2004 to boost local tourism in Cebu province. /with a report from Morexette Marie Erram

