UC Webmasters face UP Cebu, eye for 6th straight Cesafi win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters aim to extend their perfect record in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament as they take on the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the lone collegiate matchup on Saturday, November 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters are coming off a thrilling 57-55 upset victory over their archrivals, the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on October 31 at the same venue.

The win catapulted UC to the top of the standings with an unblemished 5-0 record, and they’ll aim to maintain their momentum against a UP Cebu team currently languishing near the bottom of the table with a 1-4 slate.

The Fighting Maroons, who last played on October 27, suffered a heavy 59-91 defeat to UV and will be looking to bounce back and reignite their campaign against the formidable Webmasters.

In other games of the day, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will aim to extend their winning streak to seven games as they square off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at 12:30 PM.

The Magis Eagles, the defending Cesafi High School champions, are fresh off a 64-48 victory over the UV Baby Lancers on October 26 and are looking to build on their strong run.

Meanwhile, two teams on the outskirts of the standings will meet at 2:00 PM as the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

The Greywolves are reeling from a humbling 70-127 defeat to the Baby Lancers, slipping to a 2-8 record, while USC remains winless at 0-8, effectively eliminating both teams from playoff contention.

In another high school matchup, the UV Baby Lancers (5-2) will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers (4-3) in what promises to be an exciting clash between two teams with strong aspirations for the final four. /clorenciana

