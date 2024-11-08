Toledo Xignex Trojans think about historic season, future glory

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite a narrow loss in the grand finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup, Toledo Xignex Trojans co-owner Jeah Gacang expressed immense pride in her team’s historic performance.

While the Trojans fell to the back-to-back champions, Manila Load Manna Knights, in a tightly contested championship that resulted to an Armageddon tie-breaker, they set a franchise record with a flawless 22-0 record in the elimination round.

Two critical playoff wins

This streak extended into two critical playoff wins, propelling them to their second consecutive grand finals appearance that saw their emergence as a formidable force in PCAP, the country’s premier chess league that showcases elite players representing cities nationwide.

Gacang highlighted the unwavering determination and commitment of the Trojans.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team for finishing as first runner-up in PCAP for the third time,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

“While we fell short of the title, the heart and effort of the players—especially during our undefeated run in the eliminations—meant so much. It wasn’t the ending we hoped for, but we finished strong, and Toledo remains a record holder—an achievement that is both new and worth celebrating.”

For the first time in their franchise history, the Trojans fielded two Grandmasters (GMs) on their roster—GM Alexey Sorokin of Russia and Filipino GM Rogelio Antonio Jr.—who led the Trojans’ determined campaign with an impressive outing. They were joined by a solid mix of core players and fresh talent, making the Trojans the most competitive team in the league.

Trojans roster

The Trojans’ roster featured core contributors such as International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascariñas, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Allan Pason, and Diego Abraham Capariño.

Reinforcing them were other skilled players, including IM Joel Pimentel, Virgen Gil Ruaya, Women’s IM (WIM) Kylen Joy Mordido, Jayson Levin Tapia, Arena International Master (AIM) Meliza Ruth Carreon, IM Angelo Young, IM Michael Concio Jr., and National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal.

In closing, Gacang expressed gratitude to supporters who have steadfastly backed the Trojans’ journey.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in us and cheered us on, especially our partners John and Lara Signe, and Jojo Legaspi. We’ll enjoy the off-season for now, but our love and commitment to chess remain strong,” she said.

