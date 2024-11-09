EO issued banning POGOs nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang issued an Executive Order (EO) enforcing an immediate ban on all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) or Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), along with all offshore gaming activities in the country.

EO No. 74 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last November 5 and released to the media on Friday.

Aside from the operations itself, the order likewise banned the application and renewal of new licenses, permits, and authorizations.

It also directed the creation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) for Employment Recovery and Reintegration, which shall convene to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy that will effectively enforce the ban.

They were also tasked with addressing the impact of the foregoing ban on affected sectors of the economy, ensuring the reintegration of displaced Filipino workers and the provision of assistance, and providing upskilling and reskilling programs for them.

The TWG will be composed of the following agencies / departments:

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Chairperson)

Department of Labor and Employment (Vice Chairperson)

Department of Finance

Department of Trade and Industry

Department of Budget and Management

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Department of Information and Communications Technology

National Economic and Development Authority

EO No. 74 also ordered the creation of TWG on Anti-illegal Offshore Gaming Operations to further intensify the crackdown.

This group will spearhead investigations on individuals engaged in the offshore gaming industry who are involved in illegal activities, ensure prosecution of violations, and initiate and carry out deportation of foreigners involved in the offshore gaming industry.

They will be composed of the following agencies:

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Chairperson)

Department of Justice

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Philippine National Police

Bureau of Immigration

National Bureau of Investigation

Anti-Money Laundering Council

Securities and Exchange Commission

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority

The heads of the mentioned offices shall designate their representatives for the two TWGs.

In addition, the Paocc, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and other law enforcement agencies were tasked to intensify their efforts against illegal Pogos/IGLs.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development was also ordered to assist the TWG on Anti-illegal Offshore Gaming Operations in securing the cooperation of homeowner associations to ensure the non-proliferation of Pogo/IGLs.

The Department of Tourism was asked to monitor tourism establishments and facilities to make sure they are not being used for Pogo/IGLs, based on the EO.

It also stated that Pagcor and the Bureau of Internal Revenue shall speed up the collection of tax and fees related to the said industries.

“All other NGAs, GOCCs, and instrumentalities are hereby directed to provide the necessary assistance and support towards the successful implementation of this order,” it read.

Additionally, the local government units were enjoined to fully support and contribute to the successful implementation of the ban.

“In the interest of promoting fair play, equity and justice, and to support the immediate closure of Pogo/IGL and offshore gaming operations, the private sector is strongly urged to waive interests, penalties, fees, and other charges attendant to the termination of ancillary contracts or services, such as, but not limited to, lease of premises, janitorial services, security, internet, and electricity, of duly licensed Pogos, IGLs or other offshore gaming operators affected by this Order,” it also said.

In his 3rd state of the nation address last July, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. banned all Pogos in the Philippines and were given until December 31 to operate.

Following this pronouncement, Marcos instructed the Department of Labor and Employment, in coordination with the administration’s economic managers, to use the time “between now and then” to find new jobs for Filipinos who will be displaced.

