UV Baby Lancers pulverize USPF in 2nd straight 100-point game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers delivered another lopsided performance, cruising to a 103-70 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 on Saturday, November 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, the Baby Lancers improved their record to 7-2, solidifying their position in third place in the team standings.

More impressively, the team logged their second consecutive 100-point game, following a dominant 127-70 victory over Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) on November 7.

Point guard Jhunrel Dagatan led UV’s offensive charge with a stellar 19-point performance, adding seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 8-of-12 from the field.

Kenneth Calvin Cole contributed 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while John Dela Torre chipped in 16 points. Roderick Cambarijan Jr., UV’s leading scorer this season, was held to a modest 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

For the Baby Panthers, Champ Davidson Brigoli was the lone standout, scoring a team-high of 25 points. However, his individual effort wasn’t enough to overcome the Baby Lancers’ overwhelming attack.

The Baby Lancers dominated every facet of the game, leading by as much as 48 points, 100-52, at some point. The Baby Lancers capitalized on fast-break opportunities, outscoring USPF 25-6 in transition, and exploited the Baby Panthers’ turnovers to the tune of 32 points off mistakes. In the paint, UV also held the upper hand, outscoring USPF 48-38.

With this win, UV continues to build momentum as they chase the top spots in the CESAFI standings, while USPF falls to a 4-4 record.

