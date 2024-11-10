‘Kontra Bigay’: Comelec-7 intensifies campaign vs. vote-buying

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 10,2024 - 09:38 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) has strengthened its efforts to educate young voters against vote-buying and vote-selling during the election season.

Lawyer Veronico Petalcorin, assistant regional election director, said on Tuesday that they recently included educating students about vote-buying in their voter education drive.

Petalcorin noted that they intensified their advocacy for responsible voting on October 29, where they discussed the Comelec resolution “Kontra Bigay,” which translates to “Against Vote-Buying.”

“Naa man guy manghatag. Okay mang manghatag basta dili panahon sa election. Manghatag mo, layo pa nga wala pay campaign period kay klaro kaayo nga pamulitika na. Unya ang mga tawo ganahan kaayo modawat bisan kanus-a ihatag,” Petalcorin said in a news forum at the Philippine Information Agency here.

He expressed hope that aspiring candidates would comply with the resolution if they wish to serve as role models for the public.

Moreover, Petalcorin explained that while some may not consider giving money as vote-buying, if it occurs during the election season, it qualifies as vote-buying or an “illegal donation.”

Comelec Resolution No. 10946, promulgated on August 30 last year by Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, aims to establish a Kontra Bigay committee and a complaint center.

The resolution also outlines rules and regulations concerning the disqualification of candidates for vote-buying under Section 68 of the Omnibus Election Code and the prosecution of vote-buying and vote-selling as election offenses under Section 261(a) of the same code.

Under Section 261(a), vote-buying and vote-selling involve candidates who give, offer, or promise money or other incentives, including employment, to persuade the public to vote for them instead of other candidates.

Moreover, under Section 68, any candidate found guilty of giving money or other material considerations to influence, induce, or corrupt voters or public officials performing electoral functions shall be disqualified from running or, if already elected, from holding office.

The Comelec emphasized the importance of creating the Kontra Bigay committee to establish an efficient mechanism for implementing policies and guidelines against vote-buying and selling. /clorenciana

