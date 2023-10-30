14 ‘vote-buying’ incidents recorded in Central Visayas – Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 14 suspected vote-buying incidents were reported in Central Visayas prior to the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday.

Of these, nine were recorded by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) while five reached the attention of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Attorney Lionel Marco Castillano, the Comelec-7 director, said that of the five incidents that were recorded by their office, three allegedly happened in Bohol while two others were said to have happened in Cebu.

None were reported in Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Castillano said that some of these reported vote-buying incidents were documented through video that are now circulating on social media.

However, Castillano said that it was still too early to conclude claims of vote-buying.

In a media briefing on Monday morning, Castillano said that all of these reports will have to be verified to check its veracity.

Castillo was joined by Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson and Colonel Erwin Lamzon, commander of the Joint Task Group (JTG) Cebu and the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, during the press briefing.

Formal report

To help in their investigation, Castillano is urging owners of said videos and possible witnesses to make a formal report with the police.

“Kining mga videos, hopefully ang nagkuha ani mo-file og kaso… Makapalig-on man gud sa kaso nga kung kinsa tong gakuha, maoy mofile or mo-issue og affidavit,” he said.

“Hopefully sila mobarog kay kung dili ta mobarog, magsige ra gyud ni. Hangod ra ninga taman mabayran way makontento,” he added.

Pelare said that after they would have verified vote-buying reports, appropriate charges will be filed against the individuals involved.

“Pero kani i-undergo pa ni siya og investigation. If circumstances will warrant, then in coordination with the Commission on Elections, charges will be filed,” he said.

Testimonies of witnesses

Pelare said they would need the testimonies of witnesses to serve as physical evidence in their investigation.

“Testimony is very important. And of course kanang mga object evidence nga makuha, kanang money nga gigamit and other paraphernalia,” he said.

Pelare gave the assurance that the police are well trained and capable of responding to vote-buying reports. They would also continue to monitor peace and order in the entire region until the canvassing of votes and the proclamation of winners would have been completed.

“Ang atong mga pulis on the ground, they are already armed with the knowledge unsaon ni siya pag push-through of course under the direction and guidance of the election officer on the ground,” he said.

