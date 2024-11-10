Ellise Malilay clinches gold at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu standout Ellise Xoe Malilay claimed another prestigious accolade, securing a gold medal at the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 17-year-old, who trains in Dubai and is ranked No. 7 in Asia’s professional women’s no-gi division, showcased her skill and resilience by defeating Kazakhstan’s Nuray Altynbek in a highly anticipated rematch.

Malilay triumphed by disqualification, just 2 minutes and 38 seconds into their final match. She baited Altynbek by giving up a position that led to a knee bar. Altynbek, unaware of the rules, quickly executed a knee bar which is prohibited in their competition that led to the disqualification.

Her victory not only earned her the championship title but also served as a redemption, as she had previously faced a narrow defeat to Altynbek in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) 2024 World Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

In that earlier encounter, Malilay settled for bronze in the under-18 -44 kg no-gi category.

Impressive record

The recent face-off in Abu Dhabi brought the two athletes together again, this time in the youth women’s gi 44-kilogram purple belt division. Malilay, undeterred by her previous result, seized the opportunity to avenge her loss and claim the title.

Ellise Xoe shares her passion for the sport with her older sister, Elicha Zoe, a fellow Jiu-Jitsu champion who also achieved success at the JJIF World Championships, bringing home gold and bronze medals.

Representing both the Philippines and their team, Atrixion MMA Academy in Dubai, the Malilay sisters continue to make a mark on the international stage.

Ellise Xoe’s latest win adds to her impressive record, which includes a gold medal in the 40-kilogram purple gi division at the same Abu Dhabi tournament in 2023, an event regarded as one of the most prestigious in the global Jiu-Jitsu circuit.

