USJ-R Jaguar Cubs narrowly escapes CEC to retain top spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs solidified their hold on the No. 1 position in the high school division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24, narrowly defeating the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 58-56, on Sunday, November 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory boosts the Jaguar Cubs’ record to 8-1, positioning them as the frontrunners with two games left in the elimination round.

As the top seed, USJ-R is on track to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, a critical edge as they approach the playoffs.

The CEC Dragons, meanwhile, now face a challenging path after falling to 6-3. With two games remaining, they must secure both victories to strengthen their bid for the Final Four, while hoping that the No. 3 UV (7-2) and No. 4 UC (7-2) drop their own last remaining games.

Neil Narvaez led the charge for the Jaguar Cubs, recording an impressive double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals despite on a 4-of-10 shooting.

Teammate Kyle Matthew Barrieta contributed 13 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist, adding crucial support on both ends of the court.

CEC’s Kenneth Fuller Jr. delivered a standout performance with a game-high 20 points along with eight rebounds, seven steals, and two assists.

Fuller was highly efficient, converting 8-of-11 field goal attempts for a 73% shooting percentage, but it wasn’t enough to save CEC from its heartbreaking defeat. Jyle Andre Roa also made an impact, adding 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.

However, the Dragons’ main scorer, Lybron James Lamo, struggled to find his rhythm, managing only seven points on 1-of-8 shooting across 29 minutes, serving a factor to CEC’s defeat.

Both teams battled through 15 lead changes and nine ties. USJ-R’s largest lead came early at 10-6, while CEC enjoyed a seven-point advantage, 38-31, during the game’s midpoint.

Yet, it was the Jaguar Cubs who staged a decisive comeback in the final period, erasing the deficit with an 8-0 run that ultimately sealed their 58-56 win.

USJ-R capitalized on second-chance opportunities, outscoring CEC 16-5 in this area, and dominated in the paint with a 42-26 advantage. Their efficiency and ability to convert key possessions made the difference in this tightly contested matchup.

