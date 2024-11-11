Nika update: Classes suspended on Monday in several Luzon areas

MANILA – Several local government units (LGUs) in Luzon have announced the class suspension on Monday due to Typhoon Nika (International name: Toraji).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Nika is forecast to reach the typhoon category prior to landfall over Isabela province or northern Aurora on Monday morning.

The weather bureau also said the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 4 may be declared throughout the forecast period.

At present, the highest TCWS is no. 3 over the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

Class suspensions due to NIKA:

National Capital Region:

–Caloocan – All levels, public and private

–Las Piñas – All levels, public and private

–Makati – Kindergarten to senior high school, public and private

–Malabon – All levels, public and private

–Mandaluyong – All levels, public and private

–Manila – All levels, public and private (shift to online classes in college shall be at the discretion of school administrators)

–Marikina – All levels, public and private

–Muntinlupa – All levels, public and private, including ECED and Alternative Learning System

–Parañaque – All levels, public and private

–Quezon City – All levels, public and private

–Valenzuela – All levels, public and private (but only classes in college will proceed)

Abra:

–All levels, public and private

Aurora:

–All levels, public and private

Batangas:

–Calaca – All levels, public and private

–Laurel – All levels, public and private

Benguet:

–All levels, public and private

Bulacan:

–Baliwag – All levels, public and private

–Norzagaray – All levels, public and private

–Obando – All levels, public and private

–Plaridel – All levels, public and private

–San Jose Del Monte – Kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private

–Santa Maria – All levels, public and private

Cagayan:

–Santo Niño – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private

Camarines Sur:

–Naga – All levels, public and private

Catanduanes:

–Virac – All levels, public and private

Ilocos Sur

–All levels, public and private

Isabela

–Echague – All levels, public and private; work in private and government offices

La Union:

–All levels, public and private

Laguna

–All levels, public and private

Mountain Province

–Bontoc – Kindergarten to senior high school, public and private

–Paracelis – All levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija

–All levels, public and private

Pampanga:

–Mabalacat – All levels, public and private

Pangasinan

–Mangaldan – All levels, public and private

Quezon:

–Catanauan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private

–Calauag – All levels, public and private

–Gumaca – Kinder to senior high school, public and private

Rizal:

–Jalajala – All levels, public and private

–Morong – All levels, public and private

Tarlac:

–Concepcion – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private

–Pura – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private

–Tarlac City – Kinder to senior high school, public and private

–Victoria – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private

Baguio City:

–All levels, public and private

