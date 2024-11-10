2 more weather disturbances may enter PAR in coming days

MANILA, Philippines — Besides Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji), two more weather disturbances may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and affect the country in the coming days, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to Pagasa Administrator Dr. Nathaniel Servando, the low-pressure area (LPA) outside PAR will enter the country’s boundary days after Nika’s forecast departure on November 12.

“We are expecting that another weather disturbance will enter by November 14 to 15,” Servando reported during a press briefing facilitated by the Office of the Civil Defense.

Once it becomes a tropical cyclone, it will be called “Ofel,” he said.

“Based on our weekly forecast, we are also monitoring another circulation aside from Nika and Ofel. It may also enter PAR by next week and it will be called Pepito,” Servando said in Filipino.

The Pagasa official clarified that it is still too early to tell if the circulation will develop into an LPA.

Same trajectory

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla pointed out that based on Pagasa’s forecast, the country would experience four tropical cyclones within 10 days.

“Between November 11 to 17, we have three typhoons entering the Philippine [Area of Responsibility]. So between Marce and Pepito that makes it four typhoons in 10 days, following the same trajectory,” he said.

“That’s why we remind those affected areas of landslides. Because of saturation of the ground in mountainous areas of Region 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan), and CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region), the possibility of landslides is very high and imminent,” he added.

Remulla also said they continuously remind authorities to facilitate the evacuation of residents in about 2,500 barangays in affected areas.

Weather disturbances

In less than a month, four weather disturbances affected the country: Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-rey), Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing), and Nika.

Kristine exited the country’s boundary last October 25, while Leon left PAR on November 1. Marce exited PAR on November 8.

Nika was last spotted some 425 kilometers (km) east of Infanta, Quezon on Sunday afternoon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Nika is forecast to develop into a typhoon by Sunday and may reach its peak intensity before making landfall over Isabela or Aurora on Monday morning or early afternoon.

