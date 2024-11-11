cdn mobile

Man crushed to death by fan blade at Australian wind farm

Agence France-Presse November 11,2024 - 10:09 AM

Sydney, Australia–A man was crushed to death by a fan blade of a wind turbine being built at one of Australia’s largest wind farms, police said Monday, November 11, 2024.

He had been working at the Golden Plains site about 130 kilometres (80 miles) west of Melbourne, a project which bills itself as Australia’s largest wind farm.

Police said the man was working at the wind farm when he was “crushed beneath a fan blade”.

The mammoth fan blades used on industrial wind turbines can weigh as much as 22 tonnes and measure more than 60 metres (200 feet) in length.

Images from local media showed a tractor attempting to lift the tip of a fan blade, which appeared to have toppled off a metal brace.

The state’s workplace safety watchdog said it was investigating the incident.

