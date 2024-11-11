Typhoon Nika currently over Cordillera Administrative Region

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau reported that Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji) continues to track west-northwestward over the Cordillera Administrative Region as of Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nika’s center was seen in the vicinity of Besao, Mountain Province.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 200 kph.

“Inaasahan natin na today nga po ay babaybayin talaga niya o magta-traverse siya sa landmass ng northern at central Luzon. Eventually ay lalabas din po ito sa coastal waters ng Ilocos Sur this evening,” said Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz – Galicia.

(We expect that today, Nika will traverse or pass through the landmass of northern and central Luzon. Eventually, it will also exit into the coastal waters of Ilocos Sur this evening.)

“It will continue to move west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and eventually exit our Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow,” she continued.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 remains hoisted in the following areas:

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Ifugao

Central and Southern portion of Abra

Northern and Central portion of Ilocos Sur

TCWS No. 3 is likewise in effect in the following places:

Northern portion of Quirino

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya

Central portion of Isabela

Southwestern portion of Cagayan

Southern portion of Apayao

The rest of Abra

The rest of Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte

The rest of Ilocos Sur

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 is raised in the following areas:

Northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan

The rest of Isabela

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quirino

The rest of Apayao

The rest of Benguet

The rest of Ilocos Norte

La Union

Northeastern portion of Pangasinan

Northern and central portions of Aurora

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija

Lastly, the following areas are under TCWS No. 1:

Babuyan Islands

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The rest of Pangasinan

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Northern and Central portions of Zambales

Northeastern portion of Quezon, including Polillo Islands

