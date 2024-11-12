IN PHOTOS: Fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Around 70 sea vessels participated in the fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora de Regla (Our Lady of the Rule) on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2024.

The activity was part of the religious observances of the 289th Feast of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21.

Before the fluvial procession, a send-off mass was held around 5:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Barangay Marigondon.

The activity was followed by a motorcade, wherein the miraculous image was transported from Marigondon to Roro Port in Cordova town.

The image was greeted by its devotees in the town, who patiently waited at the roadside of the route to the port.

At the port, the miraculous image of Nuestra Senora de Regla boarded the galleon from Jomalia Shipping Corp. for the fluvial procession.

The galleon departed from the Roro Port and traveled from the coastal waters of Cordova to Barangay Ibo, Pusok, through the two bridges in the Mactan Channel.

The galleon docked at the Muelle Osmeña port in Barangay Poblacion, wherein Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, and other city officials will welcomed the miraculous image.

After the fluvial procession, a foot procession from the port to the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine Parish followed.

When the image arrived at the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine Parish, a welcome mass was held initiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

After the welcome mass, the novena mass will also begin and will last until the fiesta celebration of the Birhen sa Regla on November 21.

Here are more photos from the fluvial procession:

