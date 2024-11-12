Galaxy Watch Cebu Half Marathon 2024: Tech-Powered Run!

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and experience the thrill of the Galaxy Watch Cebu Half Marathon 2024, happening on November 24, 2024, at the City Di Mare SRP Grounds.

Starting today, November 11, interested running enthusiasts can register daily onsite at Samsung SM Seaside and Samsung SM J Mall. As an added incentive, runners who register from November 11 until the event day can enjoy up to 20% off on participating Galaxy wearables. This exclusive offer is available only at Samsung SM Seaside, Samsung SM J Mall and at the event grounds.

Aerophone, the biggest Galaxy dealer in Visayas, will be rewarding all runners’ exclusive discounts on participating Galaxy wearables during the onsite registration.

A Race for Everyone

Choose your challenge from the following categories:

21K Half Marathon

10K Run

5K Run

The Galaxy Watch Cebu Half Marathon 2024 will take runners on a breathtaking journey across the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway, offering stunning views of the city skyline and the picturesque Mactan Channel.

Registration Fees

5K Run: P1,600 (includes singlet, race bib, finisher’s medal, and loot bag)

10K Run: P1,800 (includes singlet, race bib, finisher’s medal, and loot bag)

21K Half Marathon: P2,600 (includes singlet, race bib, finisher’s medal, loot bag, and finisher’s shirt)

Register Now and Be Part of History!

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Cebu’s most exciting running event. Register now at Samsung SM Seaside or Samsung SM J Mall and let’s make history together!

For more updates, please like and follow Aerophone’s official Facebook page or join the Viber community at https://bit.ly/aerofam