Suspect behind shooting of ex-convict in Mango identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here have already identified suspects in the shooting that killed a 21-year-old ex-convict in uptown Cebu City last Sunday, November 10.

Surveillance videos of the shooting, which took place in front of a church and a fast-food restaurant along General Maxilom Avenue, enabled investigators to trace the identities of the perpetrators.

According to Police Captain Mark Eric Papong of the Abellana Police Station, the footage clearly showed the faces of five people in a green minivan with plate number KBC 8248.

There were four men and one woman on board the vehicle, Papong added.

More closed circuit television (CCTV) footage also showed how the crime happened.

Two motorcycles were seen stopping at a traffic light in front of a fast-food chain and a church.

A minivan quickly followed and even counter flowed to block the motorcycle ridden by the victim, John Mike Semblante, 21, a resident of Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City.

The two armed men immediately got out and shot the victim in the stomach before fleeing.

The victim was quickly taken to Cebu City Medical Center but died shortly after.

Investigators reviewed the CCTV cameras on General Maxilom Avenue and obtained the vehicle’s details, including the plate number.

They immediately checked with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and were given the details of the registered owner, but Papong did not divulge further details citing ongoing investigations.

Citing the accounts of victim’s 17-year-old companion, shortly before the fatal shooting occurred, Semblante allegedly got involved in an argument with the suspects in the club where they had been drinking.

They did not expect the suspects to follow them after leaving the establishment.

Papong revealed that the victim, Semblante, had only been released from prison in July 2024 after being arrested for illegal drugs.

In the meantime, police are now preparing the documents to file charges against the suspects.

