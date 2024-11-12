Mandaue: Senior citizens receive P5,000 financial aid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Registered senior citizens in Mandaue City have received the first part of the increase of their financial assistance worth P5,000.

The ceremonial distribution of the second tranche of the assistance to seniors was conducted at the Sports Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Senior citizens have received P5,000 as the increase is being implemented for the first time. The first tranche pegged at P4,000 was distributed last April.

Next year, nearly 30,000 registered seniors will receive P10,000 divided into two tranches.

Originally, the seniors assistance was P8,000 divided in two equal tranches but a city ordinance providing additional P2,000, increasing the the allowance to P10,000 was approved by the city council last April.

75-year-old Vergy Reporma from Barangay Paknaan was one of the seniors who received the P5,000 during the ceremonial distribution.

Reporma said that the increase was a big help to her, which would be used to buy her maintenance medicine and for her small business.

“Dako og tabang. Ang kaon pa nato kay single man ta unya naa pay mga apo,” said Reporma.

(This will be a big help. Our food because we are single and then we have grandchildren.)

During the distribution, the city also provided caravan of services including free medical and dental consultation and seedlings distribution among others.

The distribution of the second tranche will continue for other barangays. For bedridden seniors, the cash allowance will be personnally handed by city officials and personnel from the Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs.

