Royina Garma set to return to PH on Nov. 13 – Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Former police official Royina Garma and her daughter, who are currently detained in the United States (US), are set to return to Manila on Wednesday, November 13, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Remulla also clarified that Garma and her daughter were not arrested but were only held in custody after being denied entry to the US because their visas had been canceled.

The Department of Justice earlier confirmed that Garma and her daughter were detained in San Francisco, California. They reportedly left the Philippines for Washington, D.C., on November 7.

Remulla was asked how Garma and her daughter were able to fly out of the Philippines despite their canceled visas. He explained that local aviation officers have no way of knowing if a US visa is canceled because they do not have a computer system linked to the US.

“We do not know if it is canceled; you will only find out upon entry to another country,” he added.

Garma has implicated former President Rodrigo Duterte in an investigation into his war on drugs.

During a hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee, Garma said Duterte allegedly offered cash rewards for every drug suspect killed during his administration’s drug war.

