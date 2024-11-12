DOJ: Royina Garma, daughter nabbed, detained in California

MANILA, Philippines — Former police official Royina Garma and her daughter, Angelica Garma Vilela, have been arrested and detained in San Francisco, California, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday.

The DOJ issued the statement after Garma reportedly left the Philippines for Washington, D.C., on November 7.

“In a recent report, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed the arrest and detention of former Police Colonel Royina Garma and Angelica Garma Vilela in San Francisco, California, USA, on November 7, 2024,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

Royina Garma apologizes for drug war shortcomings in Cebu City

Garma: Rewards of up to P1 million led to ‘narco-pol’ slays

Garma: ‘Davao template’ on illegal drugs applied in entire PH

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP