DOJ: Royina Garma, daughter nabbed, detained in California

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | November 12,2024 - 03:10 PM

Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Royina Garma | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Former police official Royina Garma and her daughter, Angelica Garma Vilela, have been arrested and detained in San Francisco, California, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday.

The DOJ issued the statement after Garma reportedly left the Philippines for Washington, D.C., on November 7.

“In a recent report, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed the arrest and detention of former Police Colonel Royina Garma and Angelica Garma Vilela in San Francisco, California, USA, on November 7, 2024,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a statement.

