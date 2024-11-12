CESAFI: USC Baby Warriors hold off CRMC in hard-fought victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors secured a hard-fought 68-63 victory over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, November 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the Baby Warriors to improve their record to two wins against seven losses, lifting them to 10th place in the standings. Meanwhile, the Baby Mustangs, in their CESAFI debut season, remained at the bottom of the table in 11th place among the 12 competing schools.

USC’s team captain, Xian Garcia, was the standout performer, finishing with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds to lead his squad, despite shooting only 40% on 8-of-18 field goals.

Neil Ibarita provided solid support with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Brad Miguel Yu and John Khino Buslon contributed 16 points between them.

On the other side, CRMC’s Karl John Agravante led the Baby Mustangs with 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and one assist. Team captain Erick Estalani chipped in with 12 points, while Leonel Caguite added 11 in the losing effort.

The Baby Warriors capitalized on their defensive pressure, converting turnovers into 26 points, compared to just 13 for CRMC. They also dominated the paint, outscoring the Mustangs 24-14 in interior points, while holding a 12-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Despite trailing for much of the first half, the Baby Mustangs mounted a strong comeback, outscoring USC 46-31 off the bench and fueling a rally that erased a 16-point deficit (18-34) at halftime. The Mustangs flipped the script, taking a 39-48 lead early in the second half. However, the Baby Warriors responded with a timely surge in the final moments to seal the win.

The game was marked by its competitive nature, featuring five lead changes and seven ties throughout the contest, with both teams fighting tooth and nail.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP