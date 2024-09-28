Cesafi Season 24: UV Baby Lancers crush USC by 62 pts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers sent a strong message in their Cesafi Season 24 opener, dismantling the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors in a staggering 107-45 victory at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, September 28.

Last season’s runners-up, the Baby Lancers demonstrated their championship aspirations early on, refusing to let USC find any footing in a game that quickly turned one-sided.

READ MORE:

Cesafi 24: Magis Eagles begin title defense against USJ-R

Cesafi 24: UP Cebu opens season with gritty victory over CIT-U

CEC Dragons secure back-to-back wins in Cesafi Season 24

After a brief back-and-forth that included two lead changes and a tie, UV unleashed a relentless 22-point scoring run, extending their lead to an insurmountable 58-16 by halftime.

Throughout the contest, the Baby Lancers maintained their offensive onslaught while executing a smothering defense that left USC reeling.

Coached by the multi-titled Jun Pepito, UV has entered this season with high expectations following a productive off-season that included a gold medal at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CVIRAA) and a championship in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) regional leg.

The team also represented Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 and secured victory in Cesafi’s prestigious San Remigio Properties Invitational.

Despite the team’s impressive resume, Pepito remains cautious about the season ahead.

READ MORE:

“We have to stay grounded,” he said.

“There’s still a long way to go, and our focus is on player health and consistency in every game.”

Leading the charge for UV was John Dela Torre, who scored 16 points on an efficient 57 percent shooting (4-of-7 from the field) while contributing 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist.

Christophelcian Abellana added 14 points, and Roderick Cambarijan chipped in with 11, showcasing the depth of the Baby Lancers’ roster.

USC struggled to keep pace, with Xian Garcia the only Warrior to reach double figures, finishing with 16 points in a challenging outing.

The stats also highlighted UV’s dominance as they forced USC into a staggering 39 turnovers compared to their own 19, while the Baby Lancers’ bench contributed a remarkable 63 points to USC’s nine. UV also controlled the paint, outscoring their opponents 54-16 in the key area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP