Mandaue City targets early release of cash incentives for teachers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government targets to release the P10, 000 annual cash incentive for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel earlier than usual this year.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said on Tuesday that he authored a resolution urging the local finance committee to already convene and start to process the Christmas incentive.

His resolution was passed during the City Council’s regular session on Monday.

“As per mayor, unahon man gyud nato ang PWD which is humana. Unya karun atoa na sad gisugdan ang senior citizens. Then, mosunod ni hopefully before December 25,” Sanchez said in an interview on Tuesday.

Each year, the Mandaue City government releases cash incentives amounting to P10,000 to teachers and non-teaching personnel coming from all public schools here based on an existing ordinance.

To date, there are around 2, 500 teaching and non-teaching personnel under the Department of Education Mandaue City Schools Division.

Last year, these personnel received their share of the cash incentive on December 22.

Sanchez said they hope to do the distribution earlier this year.

Local School Board

Meanwhile, the City Council also passed on third and final reading on Monday an ordinance that Sanchez authored that seeks to institutionalize the Mandaue City Local School Board.

The ordinance aims to strengthen educational governance and improve the quality public education here.

Under the approved ordinance, Sanchez said that a technical working committee will be created that will consist of Mayor Glenn Bercede, the DepEd Mandaue City Superintendent, City Treasurer, City Engineer, and Building Official.

“First na in the city nga atoang gipasahan og ordinance ang Local School Board. Ang uban city ani wala pa naka-institutionalize. Kita, we strengthen,” said Sanchez.

“With this, naa na tay technical working committee nga gipuno sa local school board para ang tanan bitaw request sa atoang teachers sa meeting sa local school board anha na bitaw mabutang. I-bring up. Then walay action taken. So, with sa pag-institutionalize, i-agi na sa maong committee. Actionan na daan para ig abot sa meeting sa local school board naa tay response how to deal with the request sa nagkalain-laing eskwelahan sa Mandaue,” Sanchez added.

Members of the Mandaue City Local School Board hold their monthly meetings in different public schools here.

