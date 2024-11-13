Daily Gospel, November 13

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 13, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Thirty-second week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 17, 11-19.

As Jesus continued his journey to Jerusalem, he traveled through Samaria and Galilee.

As he was entering a village, 10 lepers met him. They stood at a distance from him and raised their voice, saying, “Jesus, Master! Have pity on us!”

And when he saw them, he said, “Go show yourselves to the priests.” As they were going they were cleansed.

And one of them, realizing he had been healed, returned, glorifying God in a loud voice; and he fell at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. He was a Samaritan.

Jesus said in reply, “Ten were cleansed, were they not? Where are the other nine? Has none but this foreigner returned to give thanks to God?”

Then he said to him, “Stand up and go; your faith has saved you.”

