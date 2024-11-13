Tolentino: Signing of two landmark maritime laws a victory for PH

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino hailed the signing of two landmark laws asserting the country’s territorial integrity and rights over all its maritime zones, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The twin measures – the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064) and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065) – were signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Friday morning.

“These laws represent a brave step forward, and a victory for every Filipino,” said Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of RA 12064 and 12065.

READ: West Philippine Sea included in new PH map that will be out soon

“This is for every citizen who stands for a sovereign Philippines, where not a single inch of our territory is given up to any foreign power. This is for the future of our youth, where all the resources that fall within our jurisdiction are harnessed for our people’s enjoyment and benefit.”

The Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064) will define the extent and bounds of our maritime domain, which Tolentino said will be recognized by the international community.

READ: Marcos enacts laws to strengthen PH claims in West Philippine Sea

“The ‘West Philippine Sea’ will be more than just a term, but will be formally defined and enshrined for the first time in national legislation. Consider this as the ‘birth certificate’ of the WPS,” said Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

Maritime laws

Meanwhile, the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act designates three sea lanes in the country’s archipelagic waters, as well as the air routes above. These ASLs include the Celebes Sea, Sibutu Sea, and Balintang Channel.

READ: Tolentino not expecting China’s instant recognition of PH maritime laws

“It is through these designated ASLs where all foreign vessels or aircraft will be allowed to pass or fly over,” he explained, noting that this would prevent illegal incursions in the country’s sea lanes and air space.

Tolentino said that the twin laws incorporate key components of the 2016 Hague Arbitral ruling that favored the Philippines, in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He said the measures will be officially submitted to the United Nations (UN) for its annotation, as well as key multinational bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“By passing these laws, we seek to bolster international recognition for the Philippines’ assertion of its territorial and maritime rights, as well as the practice of making official references to the ‘West Philippine Sea’ in global maritime and aviation systems,” he said.

PMZ Act

Meanwhile, Tolentino countered China’s criticisms about the newly signed law, noting the PMZ Act fully complies with international laws.

“If other nations can assert their claims, so too can the Philippines. We have every right to delineate our maritime boundaries and protect our national interests,” he said.

“Let us work together to ensure that our maritime rights are respected and that the resources of the Philippine Rise benefit all Filipinos,” he concluded. / with Futch Anthony Inso

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP