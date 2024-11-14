Ofel is now a super typhoon; Signal no. 5 raised in northeastern Cagayan

Ofel has intensified into a super typhoon Thursday morning, November 14, 2024.

Ofel now packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometer per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa as it moves northwestward at 15 km/h.

The center of the eye of super typhoon Ofel as of 7 a.m. Thursday was at 165 km east northeast of Echague, Isabela or 165 km east southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Pagasa said in its 8 am bulletin that super typhoon Ofel is forecast to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea before making landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela Thursday afternoon

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT DUE TO OFEL

Signa No.5

LUZON:

The northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Signal No.4

LUZON:

The southeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is.), the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No.3

LUZON:

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and southeastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg)

SIGNAL No.2

LUZON:

Batanes, the western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro), the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag)

SIGNAL No.1

LUZON:

The rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

