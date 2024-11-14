Crimes in Central Visayas down by 11.32% in 2024 – PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Central Visayas will continue to employ the pro-active approach in securing public spaces especially since focus crimes in 10 months this year in the region have gone down by 382 cases as compared to the same period last year.

With this, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas PRO-7 regional director, encouraged the members of the community to stay alert and engaged as their involvement would make an impact on everyone’s safety.

Aberin emphasized the pro-active approach such as putting more policemen in those areas or more police visibility as a deterrent to crimes.

As for the PRO-7 chief, he is optimistic on the data of the region’s crimes from January to October this year as compared to last year.

According to a report, crime incidents in Central Visayas has significantly decreased since the beginning of the year.

From January to October 2024, crime incidents in the region decreased by 11.32 percent, which translates to 382 fewer cases in comparison to last year’s numbers.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the record of total number of focus crimes for 2024 is now at 2,994.

During the same period in 2023, they recorded 3,376 cases across all categories of focus crimes.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and the carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The monthly data shows that in January, there were 317 incidents. This then peaked at 347 in March and dropped to a low of 241 in the month of October.

According to PRO-7, this trend indicates a recent decline in focus crimes in the region.

Nevertheless, it is vital for law enforcers to implement continuous crime prevention and intervention strategies in order to maintain the progress.

“This trend reflects a significant positive shift in crime patterns within our region. The observed reduction is a direct result of our collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to address crime comprehensively,” said Aberin.

He said that the initiatives that contributed to the decline in crimes in the region would continue under his watch.

The initiatives would include for a stronger collaboration between the different law enforcement units in the region.

Aside from this, the regional director also pressed for a stronger collaboration between the different law enforcement units in the region.

