Cebuano scrabble prodigies excel in Asia Cup Youth Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebuano Scrabble standouts delivered impressive performances at the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championships held in New Delhi, India, which capped off earlier this week.

Lear Jet Dela Cruz and Lord Garnett Talisic represented the Philippines admirably, securing fourth and eighth overall in their respective divisions in a field of some of Asia’s best word wizards.

Dela Cruz, a varsity scrabble player from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, finished fourth in the Masters Division.

He posted a strong 14-10 win-loss record and accumulated 429 spread points to earn him the fourth overall place.

India’s Sunny Bhatia claimed the division’s top spot with an 18-6 record and an impressive 1,529 spread points, while compatriots Suresh Chinnaiyah and Nidhi Singvhi finished second and third, respectively, based on their spread points and identical 15-9 records.

Dela Cruz’s Scrabble journey continues in New Delhi, as he prepares to compete in the 9th Delhi Cup this weekend. He is expected to face many of the same opponents from the Asia Cup, promising another worthwhile international stint.

Meanwhile, Talisic, from Cebu City National Science High School, delivered a commendable performance in the youth division.

He earned eighth place overall with a 14-10 record and an impressive +830 spread points. Sri Lankan Adheesha Dissanayake clinched the top spot with a 19-5 record, followed by his compatriot Dineth Fernando in second (18-6) and India’s Suyash Manchali in third (17-7).

